New Delhi, June 18: Coronavirus, like other viruses, is constantly evolving and mutating, making it hard to eradicate. Now, a new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), named Lambda, has been detected. The World Health Organisation or WHO has classified the Lambda variant as a global Variant of Interest due to an "elevated prevalence" in South America. Here it may be noted that the variants are divided into two categories: of interest and of concern. Those of concern can cause severe damages to the public health. Here's what we know so far about the Lambda variant of coronavirus. Delta Plus, New COVID-19 Variant, Identified; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Spread and Virulence.

The Lambda variant, according to the WHO, originated in Peru and is linked to 81 percent of the COVID-19 cases detected since April last year in the country.

According to GIS AID, the new coronavirus variant has been found in 29 countries and is according to GIS AID , today it has been found in 29 countries and is prevalent in South America.

Besides Peru, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador have reported significant number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Lambda variant.

Chile has registered 32 percent of all submitted sequences in the last 60 days.

There is limited information available on the Lambda vainat as of now, but the WHO has reported that this lineage carries mutations that might increase transmissibility or strengthen the virus's resistance to antibodies.

Recently, it has been observed that the highly transmissible B.1.617.2 or Delta variant has mutated further to form Delta Plus variant. The variant was observed in Europe in March and has been notified and brought into public domain on June 13 this month. It has also been classified as variant of interest for now.

