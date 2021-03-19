Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts. In the clip, Malaika twerks on the Jason Derulo number "Wiggle", dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Do the Yoga Headstand or Sirsasana to Motivate Fans (View Pics and Video).

"Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let's see Wat you got . Share ur videos," Malaika wrote as the caption. The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo-sharing website. Malaika Arora on Achieving Fitness Goals: Strong Is the New Healthy.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika keeps sharing snapshots of her personal and professional life on the digital platforms to keep fans and followers entertained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).