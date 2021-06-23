Mosquitoes - they are small creatures that have the power to crumble us in seconds. From spreading deadly diseases like malaria and dengue to causing allergic reactions in thousands or just leaving us with an insatiable itch and the annoying bite marks, there are many reasons that people despise mosquitoes. However, there are many who also ignore these bites and are still unaware of the wrath that mosquitoes can spread. To help them understand this issue, Mosquito Awareness Week is celebrated from June 22 to June 28 across the United States. As we prepare to celebrate Mosquito Awareness Week 2021, here is everything you need to know about this awareness week.

When is Mosquito Awareness Week 2021?

As mentioned above, Mosquito Awareness Week is celebrated from June 22 to June 28 every year. The celebration is observed across the american continent, including the United States. However, Mosquito Awareness Week in the Caribbean is commemorated separately, typically in the month of April or May. How to Prevent Mosquito Bites? 6 Natural Home Remedies That Repel Mosquitoes.

Significance of Mosquito Awareness Week

Every year, the celebration of Mosquito Awareness Week aims to educate people on the diseases that mosquitoes can cause, like dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever, and malaria. People also take this opportunity to raise awareness on how to avoid having breeding grounds for mosquitoes. From avoiding having stagnant puddles of water around the house to turning to preventative ways to avoid mosquito bites, there are various actions that are promoted on this day.

History of Mosquito Awareness Week

The celebration of Mosquito Awareness Week first began in the United States in 2016. The main reason behind this was the 2015 - 2016 Zika outbreak which took people by surprise since many did not know how to protect themselves from mosquito bites and ensure that their homes did not breed these insects. 8 Natural Kitchen Ingredients to Drive Out the Blood-Sucking Insects and Prevent Dengue, Malaria.

Mosquito Awareness Week 2021 celebration is sure to be filled with various awareness activities both online as well as offline. In addition to the steps that we can take to protect ourselves from these insect bites, Mosquito Awareness Week also gives us the opportunity to spread the sure-shot ways to reduce the irritability of the bites and how to tend to them. We hope that you have a safe Mosquito Awareness Week 2021!

