World Mosquito Day 2020 is on August 20. The day is all about raising awareness of the diseases that are caused by mosquito bites. Avoiding getting bitten has been a concern in places where mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever, malaria and yellow fever are prevalent. And when it comes to fending off itchy mosquito bites, synthetic repellents are not your only option. There are other ways to thwart mosquitoes—natural repellents. Yes, in this article, we bring you six natural home remedies that will help you prevent mosquito bites on any season. Read on to see which natural repellents work best.

1. Get Rid of Standing Water

Still, water is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Uncovered rain barrels, vases, puddles, water tanks, birdbaths and air conditioning drop pans are all inviting the mosquitoes to your home. Get rid of all of these to protect yourself from the mosquitoes.

2. Wear light-coloured Clothing

According to researchers, deep colours like black, deep blue and red stand out as they attract the bugs. Thicker fabrics and looser fits offer more protection as compared to thin clothing that fits tightly.

3. Lemon Eucalyptus

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified lemon eucalyptus, as an active ingredient in mosquito repellent. A study published in June 2014, in the journal Fitoterapia, lemon eucalyptus essential oil was found to provide major protection against mosquitoes for longer hours. How to Know It is Dengue Fever or Any Other Mosquito-Borne Disease? Here are The Tell-Tale Signs of Chikungunya.

4. Garlic

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, garlic has repellent power that keeps mosquitoes at bay. It is the active compound allicin that repels mosquitoes and to keep it intact; one must eat it as raw as possible. Besides, you can also keep some cloves of garlic next to your bedside or rub it on your hands and legs to keep mosquitoes at bay.

5. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is a natural insecticide and mosquito repellent. You can mix this oil with other scents like lemon and rub them onto your skin for a minty scent. Since peppermint oil cause warm sensation because it is a hot oil, it is advisable to dilute it with a carrier oil, like canola oil.

6. Spread Coffee Ground and Tea Waste

Spreading coffee ground and tea waste throughout your yard won’t keep you from being bitten. However, studies have proved that they limit the reproduction of mosquitoes.

Now that you know these many ways and natural ingredients, find out which is best suited to you and your home. Prevent yourself from getting bitten by the bloodthirsty arthropods and also stay safe.

