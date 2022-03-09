Holi is just around the corner. Though it’s a wonderful festival of colors, it might damage your skin due to the harmful chemicals used in making these colours. Holi is a very exciting and playful festival where people love to play with colours. Your skin is exposed colours, water, and sun for a longer time which makes it dull and dry. Many people also get allergic reactions to such exposure. To ensure you healthy and glowing skin, we at LatestLY, have curated few skincare tips that you can keep in mind as you enjoy Holi 2022 with your favourite colours. Take Care of Your Skin This Holi With These Simple Tips!

Moisturise your skin

Before you step out to play completely carefree Holi, make sure you wash your face and apply a moisturiser with SPF 50. Most of us tend to forget to put up a good SPF cream on Holi, which further causes a lot of damage staying outdoors exposed to the sun. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Oiling

Take a few drops of olive oil and massage gently over the face and neck. Use coconut oil for other parts of your body. The oil will act as a barrier between skin and the colours and will also help remove the colours easily later.

Protect your Lips, eyes, and ears

The Holi colours can settle around you under eyes, ears, and lips if they are not moisturised well. Therefore, use petroleum jelly in these areas very carefully so that you don’t regret it later. Holi 2022 DIY Natural Colours: Easy Ways to Make Eco-Friendly Rang and Gulal at Home and Keep Toxic Chemicals Far Away From Your Skin and Hair (Watch Videos).

Use a foaming face wash

The colours used on Holi can be quite harsh, therefore don’t rub them off too vigorously. To remove the colour, use a foaming face wash. Lather it for 30 seconds and then use a cotton ball dipped in coconut oil on your face for 5 minutes and again use a foaming face wash.

Moisturise again

As you wash your face a lot many times to remove the colours, the skin might feel a bit dry. Therefore, it is very important to use a moisturiser again once you are done washing your face.

Most of the people struggle post-Holi with their skin after Holi. Many times, the colour doesn’t go off or if it does then the skin tends to feel dry. Try our give skincare tips this Holi, and have healthy glowing skin even after the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi 2022!

