Kareena Kapoor Khan's radiating a sunshine glow that's lighting up the internet, thanks to her idyllic London vacation. This social media queen, affectionately known as Bebo, has been consistently treating fans to glimpses of her trip, and today was no exception. Kareena unleashed a set of stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing her beachside bliss. Looking every bit like a glamorous jet setter, she struck a pose in stylish beachwear, soaking up the sun. However, it's her caption that's the show stealer. Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Airport Style Goals; Check Out The Diva's Comfy Summer Fashion Game (Watch Video).

The first image stuns with Kareena sprawled gracefully on the sand, a vision in a blue swimsuit and flowing hair. Black sunglasses complete her beach-chic look, while the vast blue sky and sandy expanse create a picturesque backdrop. Swipe through, and you'll find a playful twist. Kareena, basking in the sun's golden touch, captures a selfie – but wait! In the background, oblivious to the camera, strolls Saif Ali Khan. The loving husband turns into a charming 'photobomber', stealing the show with his shirtless presence. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Other Actresses Nailing the Bodysuit Trend!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Vacation Diaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's radiant glow at this age is a source of inspiration for many. But her secret isn't magic – it's dedication to fitness. An avid follower of her routine knows she's a devotee of both pilates and yoga, prioritising her well-being even on vacations or relaxing days at home.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the comedy-drama film Crew. She will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming actioner Singham Again.

