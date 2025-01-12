Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26. One who loves spirituality always attends this Maha Kumbh. It's like a festival for them and also for those who meditate. Maha Kumbh is the perfect place for you to delve deeper within yourself and understand your origin. Mediation helps in calming our minds too. However, Maha Kumbh witnesses lakhs of visitors and finding the right place and environment for mediation is hard to find. Therefore, here are some tips which you can follow if you wish to mediate near Triveni Sangam. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years.

1. Peaceful Place

Trying to find a quiet and peaceful place might feel like a big task but once acquired then it can become your sweet spot in the Kumbh mela. You should find a peaceful place to meditate and recenter your mind for a spiritual awakening experience.

2. Early Morning

Try to wake early in the morning to escape the crowd and noise for meditation. Finding a peaceful place along with serene silence is considered best for mediation. You can chant mantras and enjoy the nature.

3. Note Your Thoughts

Kumbh mela is the epitome of spirituality. Saints gather from around the world to converge in Pryagaraj at the banks of Triveni Sangam. Keep taking down notes of your thoughts, ideas and lessons you learn during the spiritual event.

4. Satsang

Participate in devotional services where spiritual awakening activities occur under the guidance of Satgurus. you can understand new ways to focus your attention and centre your mind towards spirituality. You can also organise one to gather saints and gurus to learn from them.

5. Observe and Understand

As devotees convene to take part at Maha Kumbh Mela, try observing sadhus and Naga Sadhus practices, to acknowledge your thoughts, feelings, and sensations. Understand their actions and gestures to develop your understanding.