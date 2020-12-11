Rajasthan based philanthropist Ishwar Chaudhary has made 2020 less difficult for the people of different sectors in Barmer, Rajasthan. Chaudhary in the last 7 months, has had helped needy people including migrants workers badly effected by the Covid crisis with daily food, masks, sanitizers and other essentials. During the national lockdown, his one team was associated with on-field distribution activities and the other was liable for rescuing migrants and sending them back to their respective hometown by special trains.

He was recently in news for conducting skill training programs for unemploymed youth.