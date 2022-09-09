Queen Elizabeth II's rule took Britain from the epoch of steam to the digital era of technologies. Her Majesty passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. People across the world mourned the demise of the Queen of the United Kingdom, who had ruled for longer than other British Monarchs in the past. Queen Elizabeth II was a respectful figure across the sphere, responsible for leading the UK through a time of political upheaval. At the age of 96, after being under medical supervision, the Queen died after bringing an enormous social change to the UK. Crowned on June 2, 1953, Elizabeth II is known for her excellent sense of commitment and her devotion to providing service to the citizens of the UK. She has been a significant figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during periods of immense social modification.

After the 70 successful years of her reign in the United Kingdom, the Queen will be forever alive in the hearts of her well-wishers who gathered near Buckingham Palace awaiting her health updates. Elizabeth II, in the year 2015, became the UK's longest-serving monarch wherein she overtook the record of Queen Victoria. During her reign, she carried out a complete plan of engagements with the support of her Royal family, from visiting charity organizations and schools to hosting visits of Heads of State and guiding the state in Remembrance and celebratory occurrences; the Queen actively participated in ensuring the smooth running of the UK. To pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II, we have curated her famous quotes, photos, sayings and thoughts remembering her momentous reign. Line of Succession for the British Throne After Queen Elizabeth’s Death: From King Charles to Prince William and Prince Harry, Here’s Who’s Next in Line to Become Monarch.

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Quotes

It's All to Do With the Training: You Can Do a Lot If You're Properly Trained.

Quotes By Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II Sayings

The Upward Course of a Nation's History Is Due in the Long Run to the Soundness of Heart of Its Average Men and Women.

Queen Elizabeth II Sayings

Queen Elizabeth II Thoughts

It's Worth Remembering That It Is Often the Small Steps, Not the Giant Leaps, That Bring About the Most Lasting Change.

Queen Elizabeth II HD Images

Queen Elizabeth II Wallpapers

The Lessons From the Peace Process Are Clear; Whatever Life Throws at Us, Our Individual Responses Will Be All the Stronger for Working Together and Sharing the Load.

Queen Elizabeth II Powerful Thoughts

Queen Elizabeth II Quotes

Although We Are Capable of Great Acts of Kindness, History Teaches Us That We Sometimes Need Saving From Ourselves From Our Recklessness or Our Greed.

People knew Elizabeth II from her patronages that she covered under a wide range of causes. From providing opportunities to young people to preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife and the environment, she worked as a Royal patron by providing crucial publicity for recognizing the work of these organizations and issues. Queen Elizabeth II reached the end of her reign, with her popularity thoroughly spread across different parts of the world. Political leaders and famous folks from distinct industries also paid their condolences to the Queen on Thursday.

