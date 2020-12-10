Penises and testicles are just as mysterious as the vagina in a lot of ways. For ages, we have been hearing and reading about various weird facts and myths about penises but never have we ever got a confirmation about these facts. For instances, when they say that one of the testicles among the two is smaller than the other, is that actually true? Or the fact that there can actually be something like a semen allergy? Well, if you have always wondered about these myths and if they are true, here are some of the most bizarre penis and testicle facts that will make you go bonkers! Save Your Penis from These Bad Habits! From Incorrect Masturbation to Rough Sex, Daily Practices that are Injuring Your Genitals!

Semen allergy

To begin with, is a semen allergy real? Well, it very much is! According to various reports online, semen allergy is a rare type of medical condition that’s basically an allergy to the proteins in semen. Among the many signs to look for would be itching, redness and burning sensation.

Morning erections

Men often have an erect penis in the morning, ever wondered why? It is the cause of high testosterone levels in men in the morning. In fact, morning wood is considered to be a healthy sign. So ladies, if your man has stopped having morning erections, it’s time you consult a doctor to find out what’s wrong down there.

Can a penis break?

A penis can definitely break and the pain can be incomparable! Penile fracture can be a result of a guy thrusting too rigorously.

Testicles are colder

Did you know that the testicles are actually five degrees colder than the rest of the body?

Can the penis shrink?

For those men who have been active smokers, their penis size can get drastically reduced. Smoking can also have effects on erection hereby making it difficult for it to last long. Reports online suggest that smoking affects the blood vessels which in turn hampers the ability to have an erection.

What are the blue balls?

The term blue balls refer to excruciating pain in the testicles and it is usually witnessed when they’re aroused but there’s no release. The medical term it would be epididymal hypertension (EH).

