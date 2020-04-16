Here's Why It Is IMPORTANT to Pee After Masturbation! Self-Stimulation Hygiene Tips to Keep in Mind for Good Health

Pee after masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash) Image used for representational purposes only

Sex and masturbation expose your genitals to different environments in many ways. It is very important to understand that our genitals are made up of sensitive skin and that it is very easy for germs and bacteria to infiltrate your body while you have sex or even masturbate. You may have heard of the thumb rule that you must always pee after having sex, but did you know that it is also important to pee after masturbating? Yes, it is! If you have a vagina, you must always pee after having sex and masturbation. 'Peegasms' Is the Latest Sex Trend: Here's How Holding on to Urine for Orgasm Can Cause Infection and Damage Your Kidneys.

While sex is all fun and games it is very important to maintain post-sex and post masturbation hygiene to keep UTIs and STIs at bay. But what has urinating to do with sex and masturbation? Why is it important to pee after having intercourse and sexually stimulating yourself? Let's discuss!

Why Is It Important to Pee After Sex and Masturbation

It is well-known that peeing after sex flushes out any kind of bacteria that may have entered your urinary tract, aka via your urethra to your bladder and maybe your kidneys too! Post-sex urination helps you avoid a urinary tract infection. UTI, which is an infection, is caused by bacteria entering your urinary tract. While having sex your vagina comes in contact with the other person genitals, mouth, hands, toys or various other things that may be laden with bacteria that may enter your urethra aka your pee hole.

However, peeing is an effective way of flushing out the bacteria. However, it is suggested that you do it soon after having sex. Urinating is a great way to get rid of bacteria that may be travel via your urethra and cause infection, but if you think that you are safe because you are masturbating, you are wrong. Your finger, thighs, toys can still put you at risk of developing a UTI. Depending on how frisky you get, your anal bacteria can also be transferred to your vulva and urethra. Here's are some other hygiene tips about masturbation to keep in mind:

Always wash your hands before masturbating to reduce your chances of introducing bacteria to your genitals.

Change your undergarments regularly.

Wash your sex toys after every use.

Make sure your nails are clean.

It is important to sanitise yourself now more than ever before masturbation. If you are going outside to buy extremely essential necessities you must make sure to completely sanitise your self before entering your home and touching yourself in any way.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)