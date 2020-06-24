Not long into quarantine did you realise that you are irreconcilably different than your partner and so, you want to break up with them. But you do not want to hurt them, and thus, you keep your feelings to yourself for a couple of days. You are always in touch with your partner, so how do you break the ice? But before you make any decision you might regret later, ask yourself if you are really unhappy with your relationship. If yes, here's how you can go about it.

You might be anxious thinking that you got laid off, but when you have to break things off, you have to break things off. Maybe you realised that you are in a toxic relationship that you two are incompatible. If that's the case, Here's what to do.

If You Are Living Separately

You do not have to go all the way to meet them. Just talk to them over the phone thoughtfully and explain the reason for ending the relationship without blame or criticism. Helo them understand that if they did not have a happily ever after with you, they would have it with someone else. This will help them heal emotionally. Don't go on a confusing tangent in an attempt to soften the blow. Just talk it out! Is It a Rebound Or A Relationship? Here's How to Tell If You Have Feelings for the New Person in Your Life.

If You are Living in Together

If you are living in with your partner, it can be much more difficult to break up. It can throw you in an uncomfortable situation. If you have to break up with your partner face-to-face, acknowledge the fact that it's awkward and not ideal. Let them know that you are unhappy, and staying together does not change that. Until you find a new space for yourself, communicate courteously and do whatever is required to maintain your mutual responsibilities. Maybe, one of you can move to the living room to help the separation. Dating a New Person? Here's How to Tell if Your Relationship will Last!

If a break-up is in the cards, make sure you have a support system, whether it's your friends, family. Speak to your loved ones and keep your conversations with your partner to a minimum. I am a Relationship Virgin; Is It Normal to Never Have Had a Boyfriend?

Holding on to the wrong relationship is only keeping the both of you from finding the potential partners. So do not sit back in a relationship if it is not working out!

