When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event? Get Details of Star Indian Javelin Thrower’s Schedule at Paris Diamond League 2025 With Date and Time in IST

Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action next in the Paris Diamond League 2025, where he will look to gain the top spot. The two-time Olympic medallist had scripted history at the Doha Diamond League 2025 earlier this year, where he breached the 90-m mark for the very first time in his career and became the first Indian to get past that number. He did pull off a massive 90.23m throw but ended up falling short to Julian Weber. The Paris Diamond League is set to be held in the French capital city on June 20. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event is set to begin at 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Breach 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With 90.23m Effort.

When is Paris Diamond League 2025?

🚨 Neeraj Chopra at Paris Diamond League 💎 🗓️ Friday, 20th June (Midnight) ⏰ 01:12 AM IST pic.twitter.com/djvtDDod1d — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 17, 2025

