When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event? Get Details of Star Indian Javelin Thrower’s Schedule at Paris Diamond League 2025 With Date and Time in IST

The two-time Olympic medallist had pulled off the first 90m throw of his career and will look to breach that mark once again. Read below to check the date and time of javelin throw event at Paris Diamond League 2025.

  • Festivals
    Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America
  • Videos
    Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam
    • Close
    Search

    When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event? Get Details of Star Indian Javelin Thrower’s Schedule at Paris Diamond League 2025 With Date and Time in IST

    The two-time Olympic medallist had pulled off the first 90m throw of his career and will look to breach that mark once again. Read below to check the date and time of javelin throw event at Paris Diamond League 2025.

    When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event? Get Details of Star Indian Javelin Thrower’s Schedule at Paris Diamond League 2025 With Date and Time in IST
    Neeraj Chopra (Photo Credits: @narendramodi/X)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 07:25 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action next in the Paris Diamond League 2025, where he will look to gain the top spot. The two-time Olympic medallist had scripted history at the Doha Diamond League 2025 earlier this year, where he breached the 90-m mark for the very first time in his career and became the first Indian to get past that number. He did pull off a massive 90.23m throw but ended up falling short to Julian Weber. The Paris Diamond League is set to be held in the French capital city on June 20. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event is set to begin at 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Breach 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With 90.23m Effort.

    When is Paris Diamond League 2025?

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Neeraj Chopra Paris Diamond League Paris Diamond League 2025
    You might also like
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 07:25 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action next in the Paris Diamond League 2025, where he will look to gain the top spot. The two-time Olympic medallist had scripted history at the Doha Diamond League 2025 earlier this year, where he breached the 90-m mark for the very first time in his career and became the first Indian to get past that number. He did pull off a massive 90.23m throw but ended up falling short to Julian Weber. The Paris Diamond League is set to be held in the French capital city on June 20. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event is set to begin at 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Breach 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With 90.23m Effort.

    When is Paris Diamond League 2025?

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Neeraj Chopra Paris Diamond League Paris Diamond League 2025
    You might also like
    Neeraj Chopra 84.14M Throw Video: Watch Star Javelin Thrower’s Massive Effort As He Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra 84.14M Throw Video: Watch Star Javelin Thrower’s Massive Effort As He Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025
    Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 With 84.14M Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 With 84.14M Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot
    Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Feelings On Achieving the 90M Mark in Doha Diamond League 2025, Pens Down Message Thanking Coach Jan Zelezny, Physio and Fans (See Post)
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Feelings On Achieving the 90M Mark in Doha Diamond League 2025, Pens Down Message Thanking Coach Jan Zelezny, Physio and Fans (See Post)
    Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 With 84.14M Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 With 84.14M Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot
    Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Feelings On Achieving the 90M Mark in Doha Diamond League 2025, Pens Down Message Thanking Coach Jan Zelezny, Physio and Fans (See Post)
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On His Feelings On Achieving the 90M Mark in Doha Diamond League 2025, Pens Down Message Thanking Coach Jan Zelezny, Physio and Fans (See Post)
    Neeraj Chopra Reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Heartwarming Message After Two-Time Olympic Medallist Historic 90m Throw at Doha Diamond League 2025 (See Post)
    Sports

    Neeraj Chopra Reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Heartwarming Message After Two-Time Olympic Medallist Historic 90m Throw at Doha Diamond League 2025 (See Post)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    আজকের আবহাওয়া
    50000+K+ searches
    times of israel
    5000+K+ searches
    we
    5000+K+ searches
    weather today
    5000+K+ searches
    હવામાન
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results