Swallowing the semen while having oral sex can be an amazing fantasy, but from the health point of view, is it safe to consume semen containing sperm cells? Does it does benefit the health in any way? Myths about the fact that semen acts as a natural multivitamin are tossed around very easily but how true is it and what exactly does the semen consist of? Many people also believe in myths such as swallowing semen reduces depression, improves sleep amongst other benefits.

What Does The Semen Consist of?

According to the research, semen contains zinc, protein, vitamin C, fructose, magnesium, potassium, citric acid, vitamin B12, nitrogen and phosphorus. But it is not a healthy addition to your diet and consuming it neither benefits nor causes any harm.

Oral sex can be tricky as oral cavity, mouth ulcer or sexually transmitted disease ie STD can put you at risk of infections and because your mouth is more sensitive than vagina, it quickly comes in contact with bacteria and viruses. You may be prone to sexually transmitted diseases such as genital herpes, hepatitis B, genital warts, etc.

Seaman skin has also been considered helpful in making it beautiful. According to Medical Daily, Seaman contains a compound called spermine which is also an anti-oxidant. It is believed to remove wrinkles and fine lines from the compound skin and make the skin glowing.

