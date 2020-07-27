Not much is known about coronavirus. While scientists all around the world are studying this new virus causing the fatal and highly infectious disease, a population of people cannot stop looking for "home remedies" and "natural remedies" for coronavirus. There is no vaccine for the disease that has shut the entire world. Various countries are under lockdown because we still don't have medicines for this condition, but apparent "semen smoothies" can now help prevent COVID-19. It is at least working for a “natural vegan bodybuilder”, Tracy Kiss who claims that she drinks sperm smoothies daily. Sperm Smoothie Is Coronavirus’ Vaccine? Tracy Kiss Claims She Is Fighting Off COVID-19 by Swallowing Boyfriend’s Semen Daily!

She claims that it boosts the immune system and is great for the skin. One can apply semen on their face to get the natural glow or make it a part of their daily diet to fight cold, flu and even coronavirus. Kiss says that she "doesn’t remember the last time she was sick" in a video with VICE UK and that "she’s using semen to protect her against coronavirus." She also goes ahead to share the recipe of the semen smoothie she makes.

She uses some natural fruits and veggies and adds them to the blender with her special ingredient, semen! She also revealed that due to coronavirus she is currently in a long-distance relationship and her boyfriend drops the semen at her doorsteps and leaves. She then takes the semen and adds it to her smoothie. She then blends the fresh fruits, veggies and semen together to make her a glass full off immunity-boosting during. Take a look at the video:

This “natural vegan bodybuilder” drinks daily semen smoothies and doesn’t remember the last time she was sick. Now she’s using semen to protect her against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/pL6KfYYFGX — VICE UK (@VICEUK) July 25, 2020

She also said that if you can bear the taste of semen as it is you can go ahead and have it just like that but for people who do not like the taste, they can make this smoothie. She claimed that you don't get the taste of semen at all this way.

