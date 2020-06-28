Q. My boyfriend wants me to give him a foot job something very similar he has watched in porn. However, I have no clue how to go about it. In fact I don't even know if something like this exists? I do not want to take clues from porn movies but I also don't want to disappoint my boyfriend. I don't know what to do because it seems almost impossible to give a guy an orgasm using nothing but the feet. Help!

Ans. It is actually not as difficult as you think. It might seem impossible to many because our feet don'thave enhanced motor skills like our hands or mouth that gives a better grip. Nevertheless, foot job is a thing, and a very popular one at that. The idea is to make th guy orgasm using nothing but your foot. It is also great because it brings in a little bit freshness to a mundane sex life. If you want to master the art of giving a foot job, here are a few things you must keep in mind.

Strokes

So you know that it is not very easy to create a grip using your foot around his penis. So what you can do is use both your feet to hold the penis better. However, if you want to try just one foot, make gentle up and down strokes or even oval shaped motions over the man's pants.

Eye Contact

The idea is not just to play with his body part but also his mind. Make an eye contact and also explore his expressions. You'll be able to make out if he is enjoying enough or not.

Handle With Care

You don't want to hurt your man. So even when he takes off his pants and your are playing with his penis make sure to not hurt him. Go slow and steady. Take your time.

Lube

Use lube to reduce friction. It works wonders. It reduces the chances of mishaps and also makes the foot job smooth..

Don't Forget The Balls

Don't just focus on the penis, in fact, play with his balls slowly and smoothly. You'll notice that it works wonders because men's testes contain a lot of nerve endings and if stroked right. Your man will be on cloud 9.

It is very important to maintain eye contact and let him know that you are enjoying it too. Start slow and only when he is okay with it increase your speed for a perfect orgasm.

