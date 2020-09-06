We often say that ‘Love is unconditional’ but if we go to see, it actually is conditional. How? Well, don’t we all have a list of qualities that we want/ don’t want in our partner? Whether it is looking for someone to have a casual relationship with or having a serious one, we have all set a particular standard and rightly so! However, often, there may be instances that when we list down these conditions, some might consider it to be ‘unreasonable’. There are various factors that contribute to which qualities can make it to “the list”. For instance, if you see a friend in a toxic relationship, you’d want to check that off of your list. Similarly, if you have had a troubled dating past, it is likely that you know what exactly you aren’t looking for in the next relationship.

A user on Reddit happened to ask the take of women who have been called out for having “unreasonable” dating standards. From pointing out bad etiquettes and table manners to not wanting to date someone who has kids; here are a few answers that were deemed as ‘unreasonable’ and are going to leave you pleasantly surprised.

"I used to want someone who decidedly didn't want kids. I'd still vastly prefer that. But after now being in a relationship with my boyfriend who was originally ambivalent and is now more CF than I am. I would have missed out on this amazing man if we had started dating through online dating and I would have filtered him out. So that's something I'd be softer on now. Especially because I'm sterilized, so that will help to weed out most people who think I'll change my mind"

"I'm not going to be your mother, maid, therapist, secretary, financial advisor, nurse, event planner, interior designer and wife. That's apparently unreasonable."

"I refuse to be a mans mother. I will not be the sole caretaker of the home. I will not be the sole cook. Men are just that, grown men, not children. If I don't do it because I don't feel like doing it that day. He best do it himself. Apparently, that is unreasonable to a lot of men. *and I actually like cooking, cleaning, and being domestic af. But I will never tolerate an expectation of it."

"I can't deal with anyone who chews with their mouth open and smacks their lips. People think that's unreasonable, but my reactions to the sounds are too strong. Any attraction or chemistry dies instantly, and in the moments the sounds are being made I literally hate the person making them with a fiery passion. Can't help it."

