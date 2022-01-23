Happy Republic Day 2022 and let's celebrate it with tri-colour nail art designs! The joy of getting ready on Republic Day is something incomparable. The colours of the tricolour are visible everywhere and the feeling of moulding oneself in that colour is enough to fill the hearts with enthusiasm. Be it, children or adults, everyone likes to wear all three colours of tricolour on the face, clothes and accessories. Now when it comes to the whole look, why should you leave your beautiful nails behind? Nails should also be painted in the colour of devotion. Republic Day 2022 Patriotic Songs For Schools & Colleges Functions: 5 Bollywood Desh-Bhakti Geet to Celebrate The Day With Pride (Watch Videos).

On this day people are seen wearing traditional outfits according to the colour of our flag. This Republic Day, you can also style yourself with ethnic white colour kurta and dupatta. You can show the feeling of patriotism on this Republic Day by doing nail art or eye makeup. You can do tricolour makeup on your eyes. Apart from this, if you want, you can make a tricolour design for nail art. Let us have a look at some easy-to-make nail art. If you make these on your nails, then your whole look will shine. These nail arts are very easy. Take a look:

This nail art sees dab pattern of tricolour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorgeous Cosmos (@gorgeous.cosmos)

Minimalistic tricolour nail art for people who love minimalism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MNP - Mesauda Nail Pro (@mesaudanailpro)

To apply this nail paint with brush strokes, first, apply a clear base coat and then apply them while making designs with the rest of the colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manpreet Kkaur (@manikaur_naillover)

You apply this nail paint in a circle and then give detailing with the help of toothpick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanketa Chahande (@csanketa)

Simple dotted tricolour nail art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipanwita (Nails and Fashion) (@artsy_nails_by_dips)

There is some detailing work in this beautiful nail art, but if you make it with focus then you will definitely be able to apply it well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Nailzz (@crazy.nailzz)

India map on nail art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhythmofnailart™ (@rhythmofnailart)

If you also want to decorate your hands to celebrate the independence, then get the national flag nail art done on the nails along with tricolour bangles. These nail arts with tricolor bangles will give a complete and beautiful look to your hands. On Independence Day, you can get freedom slogan nail art done on your nails. Slogan nail art gives a glimpse of patriotism. You can get slogan nail art like I love my India, Jai Hind and Mera Bharat Mahan on your nails.

