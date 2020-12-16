The year 2020 has been quiet hard on us and we all deserve a good break as it ends. As Christmas and New Years' Eve is around the corner, you may have plans to make an escape somewhere. But since we are in the middle of a pandemic, safety has to be the top most priority. If you are among the lucky ones to have a winter break, an upcoming holiday for Christmas 2020 and New Year, we give you some places which you can safely explore this time of the year. We give you some winter vacation spots in India that you can visit, but also ensure your safety right now. Check on the list of winter destinations for your Christmas 2020 getaways.

Safe Christmas 2020 Winter Getaways

Vengurla, Maharashtra

Vengurla is a town located in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. With its close proximity to Goa, it is a good place to celebrate Christmas safely. You can enjoy similar vibes of the beach side (minus the loud parties), much less crowded beaches here. There are also some water sports at some places, although they may be closed due to the pandemic.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is a beautiful place to explore, irrespective of the Christmas season. But the hill station popularly known as Scotland of the East is a welcome to colourful Christmas celebrations. The preparations start weeks in advance, with seasonal delicacies available in the bakeries, churches decorated in lighting, carol singing competitions and so on. You can extend your holiday and go exploring into other tourist places of Meghalaya like Dawki river or the living root bridges.

Pondicherry

Christmas in Pondicherry is a different vibe! The place boasting of French colonies sees brightly decorated colossal Christmas trees, authentic lantern displays, shops showing off the latest decor items, and all things Christmassy! With a French lineage, there is a lot of enthusiasm on celebrating the Christmas festival. The churches are also beautifully adorned for the midnight mass. You can also enjoy the calm and clean beaches here. Honeymoon Destinations in India for 2021: List of 10 Best Tourist Spots to Safely Explore by Going Vocal For Local on Your Romantic Getaway.

Daman and Diu

The Union Territory Daman and Diu were under the Portuguese rule until 1961. The influence of their culture is seen here with historic churches and Christian legacy. So Christmas is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour here. All places are lit up and there is an explosion of fun and celebratory vibe everywhere. So you can definitely enjoy the festival best here amid a safe celebration.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a beautiful winter destination, provided you really want to feel the chills of the season. Currently, North India is reeling under conditions of cold wave, so the temperatures here are really low. But people celebrate Christmas in much joy. You can enjoy at the cafes here which have some small events on Christmas Eve and also enjoy the stunning views amid the pleasant weather.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Park Street in Kolkata is known all over for the Christmas carnivals. A Kolkata Christmas Festival is held annually during the month of December here and the preparations for this year have already begun. There will however, be restrictions of people attending at one time. But you can check and pay a visit here between December 21 to December 30. While gorging on the Christmas special cookies and sweets, don't forget to try out the numerous sweets from Kolkata itself. The city is a foodie's paradise.

These are some of the places you could head to this year's Christmas weekend and have a lovely winter vacation. But where ever you go, ensure that the places you book follow all safety protocols, regular sanitisation and so on. Avoid stepping into crowded places. Check whether you have to get your tests done, what reports are needed and so on. Have a safe and lovely vacation. Merry Christmas and Happy Travelling!

