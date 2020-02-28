Coronavirus Scare: India Issues Consolidated Travel Advisory For Indians Visiting COVID-hit Countries Like China, Italy, Korea and Iran

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 28: Amid the coronavirus scare following an outbreak of the deadly disease in China, the Union Health Ministry of India on Friday issued a consolidated travel advisory for its people. In a new travel advisory, the government has cautioned Indians against non-essential travel to China and other COVID-hit countries including South Korea, Iran and Italy. The advisory stated that Indians, who visit China amid the outbreak, will be quarantined on their return. The Ministry also released a 24*7 helpline number and an email id for people in regards to any queries related to health. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends Visa on Arrival Facility For Citizens of Japan And South Korea Amid COVID-19 Fears.

The Health Ministry advisory states that people coming from Italy, Korea and Iran or those who have a history of travelling to these countries may be quarantined for a period of 14 days. The advisory further added that travellers who have compelling reasons to travel to these countries must follow healthy methods including good personal hygiene, frequent hand washing with soap, cover mouth while sneezing and coughing, avoid travel to farms and animal markets or places where animals are slaughtered. Coronavirus in Italy: First Death In Country as Person Infected With COVID-19 Dies in Padua City.

Take a Look at the Travel Advisory:

In China, as many as 2,788 have been killed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Chinese health authorities informed that the number of confirmed cases has risen to 78,824. In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the outbreak has reached a 'decisive point' and has 'pandemic potential'.