Disney World Jungle Cruise Sinks With Passengers on Board, Photos of the Ride Surface on Social Media

Disney World Jungle Cruise Sinks (Photo Credits: Kimberley German/ Facebook)

The famous tourist attraction, Walt Disney at Florida has made to the headlines after riders got a wet surprise. The classic ride at the theme park, Jungle Cruise sank while guests were abroad on February 27, 2020. After the news broke, photos of the riverboat ride that sank surfaced on social media. The viral pics show quests stood up and hang on to the boat’s rails to keep from getting wet. So far, there have been no reports of any passengers being injured during the incident. Media reports have further confirmed that the ride has already re-opened to park guests. After learning about the incident and those riders were rescued safe, social media users had a field day making fun of the situation. Disney Invites Application For 14 'Unpaid' Vacancies, Receives Overwhelming Response as Over 10,000 Fans Apply.

The Jungle Cruise is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions. Guests ride a boat down some of the world’s greatest replicated rivers, including the Nile, Amazon and Mekong. The news of the boat ride sinking was first reported by Blog.Mickey.com. The ship named “Bomokandi Bertha,” is one of the fifteen boats that navigate the rivers of the Jungle Cruise. The report confirmed that it happened around 12:30 pm local time in Orlando, Florida, forcing the ride to shut down for a while. Fire Department immediately responded to the attraction and got everyone to safety. Woman Attacked By Bird at Disney World Sues Theme Park After Suffering Brain Injury.

Twitter user Mathew Vince who was on the riverboat ride that sunk, shared photos of the incident. Many others who were on the boat also took to social media sharing pictures of the reported incident.

Here Are the Pics:

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

Watch Video:

RIP Jungle Cruise :( pic.twitter.com/K1p8GQXR89 — Y Have Feet Fetish When U Could Have Yeet Fetish? (@nahtanoJcimsoC) February 27, 2020

Passengers on Board:

Soon after people realised that the ride was re-opened and passengers were safe, they had a joy ride poking fun of the situation. And since Disney is releasing a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt based on the Jungle Cruise, The Rock joke was obvious.

Social Media Users Rather Had Magical Day!

You returning to the dock pic.twitter.com/7Gww3S0I9q — Dragon 🔜 Chicago (@DisneyDragon) February 27, 2020

Are You?

I'd be afraid of the gators. pic.twitter.com/OAZ3q5KhO5 — 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕔 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@jaywhyelle) February 27, 2020

Very Important!

Should have used Flex Tape. pic.twitter.com/4GSn4gu3OF — Sukuzi Hanthie 🦅🌐 (@SkoczSteven) February 27, 2020

Did They?

did the band keep on playing? pic.twitter.com/HFMisv1F5O — Wendy (@MooLagoon) February 27, 2020

The Walt Disney World is an entertainment complex in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, Florida in the United States near the cities of Orlando and Kissimmee. The whole ride of the Jungle Cruise is of ten minutes, and individuals make sure that the journey is magical.