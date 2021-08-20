World Mosquito Day is celebrated every year on August 20 to spread awareness about mosquitoes. This day is observed to highlight the implications of diseases caused by mosquitoes and ways to avoid them. According to the America Mosquito Control Association, more than 1 million people die every year due to mosquito bites worldwide. And therefore it is very important to protect oneself from the vector-borne diseases such as Dengue fever, West Nile Virus, Lyme disease, and malaria. However, you may have heard some people complain about mosquitoes biting them more than others. Turns out, there is some truth behind the notion that to some people, mosquitoes are attracted like moths to flames. Why does this happen though? Well, there are more than one reasons that researchers have looked at. If you are someone who feels that mosquitoes are attracted to you more than others, these may be a few reasons responsible:

Blood

It has been seen in research that mosquitoes are more attracted towards 'O' blood group. There are four types of blood, A, B, AB and O, and the O type of blood attracts mosquitoes the most. World Malaria Day: Here Are Few Tips to Prevent This Mosquito-Borne Disease.

Breath

This may sound strange, but research shows that people who take long breaths are more likely to be bitten by mosquitoes. Actually, the reason for this is the carbon dioxide coming out of the body during exhalation. The longer the breath, the easier it is for them to move towards carbon dioxide .

Lactic Acid

The higher the amount of lactic acid on your skin, the more attractive you are to the mosquitoes. And if the body temperature is high, the combination gets more tempting for mosquitoes. That is why there is a high risk of mosquito bites after exercising.

Pregnancy

Research shows that pregnant women take more deep breaths than other women. In addition, their body temperature is also high, which makes a perfect combination for the mosquitoes.

Metabolic Rate

Your metabolism determines the carbon dioxide released by your body which in turn attracts mosquitoes.

Some research has also found that people who drank beer were bitten by mosquitoes more than other people. But accuracy is not clear yet.

You Can Also Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid of Mosquitoes:

Mix neem oil and camphor in an empty lamp and light it. The fumes are known to repel mosquitoes.

You can also cut a lemon in the middle and stud it with a lot of cloves. It is known to get rid of mosquitoes as well.

Mix 15-20 drops of lavender oil, 3-4 teaspoons of vanilla essence, a quarter cup of lemon juice and put in a spray bottle. Spray it in the rooms to get rid of mosquitoes.

The fragrance of many plants also acts as a mosquito repellent. Plant such as marigold, lemon grass, lavender, lemon balm, tulsi and neem plants around your house can deal with mosquito-prone areas.

During the day, mosquitoes mostly hide in dark places, wall corners, behind curtains, under sofas, beds, tables etc. Clean these places thoroughly daily to keep mosquitoes away from your home. Another way to avoid mosquitoes is to wear full-sleeved clothes in light colour.

