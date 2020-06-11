Ancient Church Hidden in Turkey Lake For 1,600 Years Becomes Visible Due to Reduced Pollution in Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Ancient church Turkey (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The lockdown imposed because of Coronavirus in different parts of the world has shown its immense benefits to the environment. The reduced pollution and low human activity made for showcasing the nature's healing as well as animals coming out in the open. One of the instances from Turkey sees a piece of ancient history, making it to the fore view for everyone to see. An ancient church which had been submerged under lake Iznik in Turkey's in the north-western region is now clearly visible due to reduced water pollution. Pictures of the clearly viewable ruins are shared online.

This hidden church was first discovered back in 2014 almost after 1,600 years of staying underwater. As per historians, this monument was built in AD 390 in honour of St. Neophytos. The saint died at the hands of Roman soldiers. It is said that this basilica is built on the same spot where he died. According to Live Science, it was destroyed by an earthquake in AD 740 which made the ruins sink down the lake. The archaeologists also believe, there was a local Pagan temple beneath this church. These ruins are usually covered in the algae but the reduced water pollution ever since the lockdown, has made the basilica more clearly visible. It currently lies 1.5 to 2 meters below the water surface.

Check The Pic of The Clearly Visible Basilica:

Here's a Video of The Same:

The wall structures of the Roman style church are now so clearly visible. At the time of its discovery six years ago, this was named as the top 10 discoveries of the year by the Archaeological Institute of America. There's a plan to develop this site into an underwater museum.

It is incredible how the reduced pollution has made possible the sights we earlier thought could not be seen easily. In India too, there were several instances of beautiful mountain tops being visible from the city regions after the drop in pollution levels during the lockdown.