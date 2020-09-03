The internet keeps popping up with lot of animal videos from the wild. We have often come across videos of elephants doing the silliest things and some being friendly with humans around. But an angry tusker can be the most dangerous. Usually appearing to be peace-loving and calm animals, angry elephants can dangerously injure a person. A man's close escape video has been recently shared on social media. An angry tusker looked like he was going to attack the man. The elephant would have almost crushed the man had he not escaped in few minutes. Footage of this close encounter is going viral on social media. But people wonder if the elephant was actually trying the man to help or was it going to attack. African Elephant Slaps Tourist for Trying to Click Its Picture, Watch Viral Video.

Retired Indian Forest Officer Digvijay Singh Khati shared a two-minute clip of an angry elephant. It is unclear where the video is from, but looks like from some African region. More than the location, the escape of the man will give you the chills. The video shows the elephant display his strength by breaking the bicycle and about to attack the man. Those filming the video are shouting, probably to drive away the mammoth animal. But the elephant seems ready to attack. The man tries hard to move away and at a slightest chance he gets up and runs to the other side of the road. The elephant at this point is seen picking up the bicycle in its trunk and heading towards the road. The entire footage is quiet scary. Video of Clumsy Baby Elephant Chasing Dogs Is Your Today’s Serving of Utter Cuteness!

Watch The Video Here:

Amazing escape !! Lucky chap. pic.twitter.com/gYaOVQe9Nw — Digvijay Singh Khati (@DigvijayKhati) September 2, 2020

Clearly, the man made a lucky escape and he could have been severely injured if the tusker been too angry. But some people say that it could be the tusker trying to help the man. The video clip has got mixed reactions.

Trying to Help

Seems the elephant wasn't trying to hurt him or it had all the chances of doing so, rather was trying to help him get up, at one point it seemed to be returning his bicycle to him. — srbh singh (@srbhsings) September 3, 2020

Lucky Survivor

Just plain lucky to have survived this dangerously close encounter ... A second life 🙏🏼😳 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) September 3, 2020

Anxiety Attack!

Am I the only one who had an anxiety attack? — Optimus Prime (@tej_pranav) September 3, 2020

So Thrilling

Elephant Was Patient

What was he doing so long on the ground. Looks like elephant is patiently waiting for the man to get up and run. — Ramesh AS (@rameshas33) September 2, 2020

Well, what do you think? Do you think the tusker was trying to help or was it in a mood to attack the man? The footage is quiet dangerous to look at though! Now, we do not know what happened in the next part of the video, but looks like it was angry.

