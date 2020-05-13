'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in Different Languages: Here's How to Say Self-Reliant India in Several Indian Languages

Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Photo Credits: File Image)

If there is one thing or rather a buzz word which has stuck on every India's mind right now, it is Atma Nirbhar Bharat. After PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation last night, he spoke on the need of becoming "self-reliant" in the fight against COVID-19. He announced a special economic package called, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan". The word usage of Atma Nirbhar Bharat however, stayed on people's mind. Some people were quick to find some humour to it, but the essence emphasises on using local goods and services, stress on products manufactured in India and thus help the Indian economy. The phrase "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" can sound heavy to some, to make it easier, we give you how it said in different Indian languages.

The word Atmanirbhar essentially means to be "self-reliant." In today's press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also stressed on the call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She declared the five pillars of the same - economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand. While the discussions continue, for someone who is not too fluent in Hindi, may want to know what the word exactly means, especially in their regional languages of India? India is known for its multi-linguistic population. So to make it to ease, we have got you translations of how to say the word 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in different Indian languages.

How to Say Atma Nirbhar Bharat in Different Languages?

1. In Telugu - స్వీయ ఆధారిత భారతదేశం (Svīya ādhārita bhāratadēśaṁ)

2. In Tamil - சுய சார்பு இந்தியா (Cuya cārpu intiyā)

3. In Bengali - স্বনির্ভর ভারত (Sbanirbhara bhārata)

4. In Kannada - ಸ್ವಯಂ ಅವಲಂಬಿತ ಭಾರತ (Svayaṁ avalambita bhārata)

5. In Malayalam - സ്വയം ആശ്രയിക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യ (svayaṁ āśrayikkunna intya)

6. In Gujarati - સ્વનિર્ભર ભારત (Svanirbhara bhārata)

7. In Punjabi - ਸਵੈ ਨਿਰਭਰ ਭਾਰਤ (Savai nirabhara bhārata)

8. In Marathi - स्वावलंबी भारत (Svāvalambī bhārata)

9. In Odia - ଆତ୍ମ ନିର୍ଭରଶୀଳ ଭାରତ

10. In Urdu - خود پر منحصر ہندوستان

The details about this economic package are presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. We hope the above list helps you to understand the meaning of the main phrase that people have been using everywhere. Other than the economic package, people are also looking up to the announcements of Lockdown 4.0, which too the PM mentioned in his speech yesterday.