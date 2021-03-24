Blue Java Banana is a type of "banana cultivation" known for its unique taste and appearance. They are a hybrid of two species of bananas native to Southeast Asia - Musa balbisiana and Musa acuminate. Before they are fully ripened, they have an unusual blue peel due to their natural wax coating. It slowly fades as they mature. They have a longer, stroller appearance than other banana varieties with white flesh and small black seeds. Blue Java Bananas are known as "ice cream bananas" because they have a creamy texture and flavour that's oddly reminiscent of vanilla custard or soft serve, according to the pros at Fast-Growing-Trees.com. They start out bluish—or blue-green—before they ripen, and seem made for pureeing and freezing into the one-ingredient ice cream (AKA frozen banana puree) that seems to go viral every summer. Is it Healthy to Have Bananas And Milk Together? All That You Should Know About The Combination of These Two Ingredients.

Why does Blue Java Bananas Taste Like Ice-Cream?

Thanks to the natural compounds in their meat, blue Java bananas have an interesting flavour that is often compared to ice cream or vanilla custard. Their soft, creamy flesh gives them a texture that resembles the popular dessert. This makes them an excellent alternative to regular ice cream. Due to their unique taste and consistency, blue java bananas are often used in smoothies, added to desserts, or swapped for regular bananas to create a natural, low-calorie "good cream". Blue Java Banana is a type of banana cultivation with a taste and texture that closely resembles ice cream.

Blue Java Bananas Nutritional Vale:

Because blue Java bananas are a type of banana cultivation, they have a similar nutritional profile to other varieties of bananas. Like other types, they are a great source of fibre, manganese and vitamins B6 and C. However, nutritional information for blue Java bananas is notably unavailable, as a medium banana contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 105

Protein: 1.5 grams

Carbohydrate: 27 grams

Fibre: 3 grams

Vitamin B6: 26% of the daily value (DV)

Manganese: 14% DV

Vitamin C: 11% of DV

Copper: 10% of DV

Potassium: 9% DV

Pantothenic acid: 8% of DV

Magnesium: 8% of DV

Riboflavin: 7% of DV

Folate: 6% of DV

Niacin: 5% of DV

Blue Java bananas also provide small amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamine and selenium.

Blue Java Bananas Health Benefits

Promotes weight loss: With just 105 calories per serving, Blue Java Bananas are an excellent low-calorie alternative to sweet treats such as ice cream and custard. Swapping blue java bananas for other sweets not only helps reduce your calorie consumption, but it can also increase your daily fiber intake. Fiber travels slowly through your gastrointestinal tract, which helps promote feelings of fullness to keep you satisfied between meals.

Supports digestive health: In addition to promoting weight loss, the fibre in blue java bananas can have a powerful effect on digestive health. Fibre adds bulk to your stool, helping to speed things up and promote regularity. Research suggests that fibre can help treat many digestive disorders, including haemorrhoids, stomach ulcers, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Rich in antioxidants: Blue Java Bananas are loaded with antioxidants, which are powerful compounds that can help protect against cell damage. Antioxidant compounds in bananas include gallic acid, quercetin, ferulic acid, and dopamine. Antioxidants also play an important role in disease prevention and may help protect against chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

Blue Java Banana Ice-Cream (Watch Video):

When enjoyed in moderation, blue java bananas can be a safe and healthy addition to a well-rounded diet. Although they are higher in carbs than many other types of fruits, bananas have a relatively low glycemic index, a measure of how specific foods can increase blood sugar levels. However, people with type 2 diabetes must be vigilant about its intake and monitor blood sugar levels, including carbohydrate-rich foods, including blue java bananas. Blue java bananas can also cause allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to latex.

