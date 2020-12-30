Do you fear robots taking over the world one day? While the possibility of robots replacing human tasks is not far, the robots are already taking over the dance floor. Boston Dynamics which is known for making some of the best robotics design has shared a video which boasts of the newest feature of their robots. The video shows four robots- including the dog-like Spot dancing in perfect coordination to The Contours' popular song 'Do You Love Me'. The robot family got together to celebrate and hope for a Happy start to the New Year and their moves are perfect, not even so robotic but agile! Video of these robots taking over the dance floor is going viral and people are of course impressed. Video of Boston Dynamics Robot Fights Back After Being Tortured Is Fake, Watch Viral Parody Clip of Humanoid's Kung Fu Moves.

Boston Dynamics, the American company specialising in robotic designs has shown what their creations are capable of doing. In September this year, their dog-like four-legged robot called Spot was used in the frontline to protect the medical workers. Video of Spot roaming on the streets had gone viral. Their humanoid robot named Atlas can run and jump by itself. These hi-tech robots can parkour, do backflips, sprint, gymnastic routines and with so much flexibility they can even coordinate in a dance. The team wrote in their video description, "Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics."

Watch Video of Boston Dynamics Robots Dancing Together:

All of them pick up to the beats so perfectly, including Spot, their footwork's on point too. Not to miss the twerking and moonwalk too. Some of the comments on the YouTube video expressed joy as well as concern at the flexibility of these robots. "Robots when all humans are extinct," said one user. Another joked, "Robot Overlord: "SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT!!!" These robots have sure got the moves!

