British professor of History, Edward Anderson and an expert in India-Britain studies had to bear desi Twitterati for calling south Indian dish 'boring'. Recently, Zomato, the food delivery app asked its followers, "What's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much." And Anderson, replied, "Idli are the most boring things in the world" and is now being referred to as "idligate". And soon, the post caught the attention of Twitterati, especially South Indians and all idli lovers around the world. Some called Anderson him "clueless white boy". Someone Ate Idli Dipped in Chai and Desi Twitter Cannot Digest it! (Watch Video)

Reacting to the tweet, Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor commented saying, "I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter." To which the Congress MP commented saying, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be." World Idli Day 2020: History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the South Indian Breakfast.

Here's What Zomato Tweeted:

what's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 4, 2020

British Professor Edward Anderson Reply:

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Check Out Ishaan Tharoor's Tweet:

I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter. https://t.co/jRb2xI3mX1 — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 6, 2020

And Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Replied:

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

As all south Indian united to teach a professor some good lessons, he tweeted saying, that he loves some other South Indian dishes but idlis are 'insufferable'.

As the criticisms continued, he said that his opinion on idlis remains unchanged but his tweet was "blasphemous".

Check Out Anderson's Reply:

Passionate Idli Lovers Against a British Professor:

Wow. I now know to criticise south Indian food at my peril! The idli defenders appear to be a seriously passionate bunch. But will my in-laws in Kerala forgive me?? — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Seems to be Quite True:

One problem with pissing off south Indian twitter is that they are in literally every timezone - even when India sleeps, the irate replies keep coming! 😉 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Will Posing With Idlis Work?

Having accidentally enraged the entirety of South India (and its omnipresent diaspora) on twitter, it was only right to order idlis for lunch. I'm very sorry to report that my unpopular - or "blasphemous", as some have said - opinion remains unchanged. #sorrynotsorry https://t.co/qx2VRJw6EO pic.twitter.com/TmIvxNWaYx — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 7, 2020

Will South Indians Forgive Anderson?

Some Offered Help to Anderson!

If you ever visit Bangalore, have a couple of idlis at Brahmin coffee bar. I am 100% sure you will ask for one more. You are a victim of bad idlis as far as I can see 😁 — Vinay Khasnis (@KhasnisVinay) October 7, 2020

Another Suggestion!

Don't take it offensive... Eating idli or puttu alone is like eating pizza base...Idly accompanied by good chutney and sambhar is heaven...and guess what...it is one of the healthiest break fast...know how to eat and get the best out of it — Ganesh Egan (@EganGanesh) October 8, 2020

HAHAHA Here Goes The Recipe:

True or Not?

I like the way you put your a$$ out there to be caned, whacked and walloped left, right and centre. And the way you came out with a straight face, apologising for your gaffe. The right idli is also about - count them all. Wait. Will need a second tweet for this. 😊😊 1/n — Zona Glomerulosa (@SnapperSurgeon) October 7, 2020

Poor Idlis, Why Hate Them?

Idli is the best thing. Easy to make and quite delicious to eat. You can do alot of innovation with it or best eat it singly. Don't know why you have such strange view on idli it's not even spicy! — Yogesh Jain (@YogeshJ78695862) October 8, 2020

While some bashed Anderson, others came out in support of him those who were not fond of idlis.

OMG @edanderson101 you poor soul. I don't get why people love Idlis either. Oh btw i am #100%southindian and believe #dosasarethebest https://t.co/OKdKw62zFD — Shyam (@kdreamz) October 8, 2020

Not For Idli Clan!

As a south Indian, I agree. There is one big exception though: Sannas, which are idlis made with the usual batter and toddy. When eaten with a good Mangalorean chicken curry, it can transform your world. https://t.co/A1HWo98jZw — Shaunna Rodrigues (@Shaunnaroder) October 8, 2020

More Chaos!

have to entirely agree! but at the peril of pissing off all the mallus on twitter I will add, malayalis really do not know how to make sambar and chutney for the idlis or dosa for that matter!!! kannadigas and tamils ( in that order) win hands down! https://t.co/g5AVVm6ZKx — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) October 8, 2020

While Anderson's explanation continued to a few more tweets, South Indians were no mood to give up their claim that idlis are indeed the best breakfast out there. With Tharoor and his son being on their side, the clan only got stronger and is ready to attack social media anytime all for their loved breakfast.

