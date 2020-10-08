British professor of History, Edward Anderson and an expert in India-Britain studies had to bear desi Twitterati for calling south Indian dish 'boring'. Recently, Zomato, the food delivery app asked its followers, "What's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much." And Anderson, replied, "Idli are the most boring things in the world" and is now being referred to as "idligate". And soon, the post caught the attention of Twitterati, especially South Indians and all idli lovers around the world. Some called Anderson him "clueless white boy". Someone Ate Idli Dipped in Chai and Desi Twitter Cannot Digest it! (Watch Video)

Reacting to the tweet, Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor commented saying, "I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter." To which the Congress MP commented saying, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be." World Idli Day 2020: History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the South Indian Breakfast.

Here's What Zomato Tweeted:

British Professor Edward Anderson Reply:

Check Out  Ishaan Tharoor's Tweet:

And Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Replied:

As all south Indian united to teach a professor some good lessons, he tweeted saying, that he loves some other South Indian dishes but idlis are 'insufferable'.

As the criticisms continued, he said that his opinion on idlis remains unchanged but his tweet was "blasphemous".

Check Out Anderson's Reply:

Passionate Idli Lovers Against a British Professor:

Seems to be Quite True:

Will Posing With Idlis Work?

Will South Indians Forgive Anderson?

Some Offered Help to Anderson!

Another Suggestion!

HAHAHA Here Goes The Recipe:

True or Not?

Poor Idlis, Why Hate Them?

While some bashed Anderson, others came out in support of him those who were not fond of idlis.

Not For Idli Clan!

More Chaos!

While Anderson's explanation continued to a few more tweets, South Indians were no mood to give up their claim that idlis are indeed the best breakfast out there. With Tharoor and his son being on their side, the clan only got stronger and is ready to attack social media anytime all for their loved breakfast.

