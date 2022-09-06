BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK's singer Jennie have been continuously rumoured to be dating, at least on social media platforms, for weeks. With scrutinizing leaked pictures to spotting similarities in accessories, fans' inquisitiveness toward finding out the current relationship status of the two famous K-pop celebs is growing exponentially. There are alleged photos of V and Jennie, claiming they are in a "secret relationship". While the ARMY and BLINKS are constantly sharing their opinions, the agencies of the South Korean band groups have tightened their lips. There is no official statement from HYBE and YG Entertainment, which is strange. But what has set Twitter abuzz again? Well, netizens have caught Taehyung and Jen wearing the same cap, but this time they were clicked in different locations. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie New Allegedly Leaked Pic Goes Viral; Fans Worry As Unknown Person Gives New Disclosure to The Dating Rumors!

As fans expect the agencies to address the claims soon, a section of the internet is now persuaded that the K-pop idols are dating, courtesy of a few pictures of the individuals that look genuine. The latest pic that is going mega-viral on Twitter shows Tae Tae wearing a Liberty National Golf Club cap when he visited the KIAF Seoul Art Exhibition with his friend, actor Park Bo-gum, on Monday. Fans pointed out something that alluded to the fact that Tae Tae and Jennie might have visited a golf club sometime in the United States. A section of online users compared V's image from the exhibition with Jen's recently leaked pics. In one of the snaps, the BLACKPINK star was wearing a cap, reportedly posing against the Statue of Liberty with someone who resembled Lisa. K-pop enthusiasts rushed to conclude that Jennie was wearing V's cap in the blurred click. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral on Twitter; ARMY and BLINKS Go Gaga Over The Dating Rumours of the K-Pop Sensations!

Taehyung and Jennie wearing the same cap from the national liberty golf club, in the leaked pictures of Rosé and Jennie we can clearly see the statue of liberty. There's a possible chance they have dated on the national golf course which is a private place pic.twitter.com/u1Np9rt3sj — #Jenshooked (@Loushianaa) September 5, 2022

taehyung and bogum spotted today at kiaf seoul art gallery wearing the same cap that jennie wore in new york #taennieisrealpic.twitter.com/fNWOYmYPgi — thvaespa (@happpysong8) September 5, 2022

While some very crazy K-pop followers went extra mile to investigate the gossip and came out with another buzz.

taehyung and jennie aren’t even trying to hide it anymore😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lMtMBpJpmW — keke (@kekewenzer) September 5, 2022

Neverthless, this is not it. Some fan handles on the web also claim that the alleged couple was spotted wearing matching items. When Taehying returned to South Korea from his New York trip, he was seen with a pair of shades hanging from his belt loop that looked identical to what Jen had on her strap loop. Since there is no official notice from HYBE and YG on this dating tittle-tattle, we can not state that just by twinning with 'couple' items, Kim Taehyung and Jennie are the new and hottest pair in K-pop town.

