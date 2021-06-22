The Covid vaccination campaign in India has recently recorded administrating the highest COVID-19 vaccination doses in a single day. The country has amped up the coronavirus vaccination drive to protect people from the deadly virus. Under this campaign in almost every country, a large number of people are being vaccinated against COVID-19. In this regard, Google has made a special Doodle on Tuesday. Through the new animated Doodle, Google is urging people to get their jabs as soon as possible.

Apart from this, the new Google Doodle is also providing all the information related to the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination campaign. The search engine said, “Covid-19 vaccines are rolling out. See the NHS guidelines for eligibility.” The animated characters can be seen wearing face masks and giving out a strong message that how the COVID-19 vaccines are important for people to build up immunity against the virus.

Interestingly, after India recorded the highest Covid-19 vaccination on a single day, Google came out with the new Doodle. As the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Monday. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

According to the data from the CoWIN portal, India’s overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crores since January 16.

To immunise the population against the pandemic, all the other countries across the world are rolling out their vaccination drive rapidly. Now, the new Google Doodle also provides relevant information about the spread of coronavirus and other resources for people to stay connected amid the pandemic.

