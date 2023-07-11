The incessant rain has caused havoc in parts of North India. Himachal Pradesh is among the worst affected regions, with scary visuals coming up showing the intensity of damage. Among the many flood videos being shared online, fake news and old videos are also being shared online to create panic. A similar video of a crocodile seen following people in flood waters has been shared on Twitter, claiming to be from the Kharar region of Chandigarh. While the state has experienced some flooding in parts, the video is an old clip from Gujarat. Alligator Attack in US: 69-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Attacked, Killed By Alligator While Walking Her Dog in Hilton Head Island.

Chandigarh has seen heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, receiving almost record-breaking rain on Sunday. As moderate to heavy rainfall continued through the day in some districts, the roads were waterlogged. While the internet is being used to disperse information about situations in different places, fake videos are also finding their way online. Some Twitter users have shared a clip of a crocodile chasing after people in flood waters with the caption, “Crocodile now found in residential area of Kharar.” Multiple people have shared the video, and it has garnered a lot of views. However, it is an old clip, and no instances of crocodiles have been recorded in Kharar, as confirmed by the DPRO Mohali. Virgin Crocodile Gets Pregnant in Costa Rica Zoo: Crocodile Found to Have Made Herself Pregnant, Scientist Study Rare Case of 'Virgin Birth'.

So it is advised not to share and spread panic among residents and confirm every piece of video before just sharing it ahead. The NDRF has been carrying out relief operations in the flood-struck areas around the region in Kharar.

