December 25 is famously celebrated as Christmas Day, but it’s also a special day for many celebrities who share their birthdays with this festive occasion. From Hollywood to Bollywood, stars born on this day add their unique sparkle to the holiday season. With their remarkable talents and contributions to the entertainment world, these celebrities make December 25 even more memorable for their fans worldwide. Christmastide 2024 Dates: Know History and Significance of the Twelve Days of Christmas Celebrations.

The birthday celebrations of these stars often blend with the festive cheer, creating a double dose of joy and excitement. Let’s take a look at some prominent Hollywood and Bollywood personalities born on this iconic date and how they’ve left an indelible mark on the industry. As you observe Christmas 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a list of celebrities who celebrate their birthday on the same day. It also includes birth anniversaries of the influential personalities who may not be with us in the mortal world but their rich legacy lives on.

1. Humphrey Bogart: Known as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood history, Humphrey Bogart, born on December 25, 1899, became a legend with films like Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon.

2. Sissy Spacek: Born on December 25, 1949, Sissy Spacek is an Academy Award-winning actress celebrated for her powerful performances in films like Carrie and Coal Miner’s Daughter.

3. Annie Lennox: The iconic singer-songwriter, actress, and former member of the Eurythmics, Annie Lennox was born on December 25, 1954, and is known for her soulful voice and timeless hits.

4. Nagma: Born on December 25, 1974, Nagma is a celebrated actress known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, making her a popular face across multiple industries.

5. Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924. His birth anniversary is celebrated with utmost joy and enthusiasm in India with a special observance, "Good Governance Day" is commenced in his honour.

6. Raju Srivastav: One of the most renowned comedians, Raju Srivastav, was born on December 25, 1963. His passing away in 2022 left many in shock, with many prolific figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering condolences.

7. Madan Mohan Malaviya: Former president of Indian National Congress Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was born on December 25, 1861. He was an Indian scholar, educational reformer and activist notable for his role in the Indian independence movement.

8. Jackky Bhagnani: Indian actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani will celebrate his 40th birthday on the coming Christmas Day. He was born on December 25, 1984.

December 25 is more than just a day of festive celebrations—it’s also a moment to honour the birthdays of these incredible celebrities who have enriched our lives with their talent and charisma. From Hollywood legends to Bollywood stalwarts, these stars continue to inspire and entertain audiences around the globe. As fans celebrate their favourite icons, the day becomes a blend of personal achievements and universal joy, adding an extra sparkle to an already magical date.

