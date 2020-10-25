Today everyone is celebrating the festival of Dussehra, the final day of nine-day festival of Sharad Navaratri. It is also the occasion of Ashoka Vijayadashami which is marked by people of the Buddhist community. It marks the commemorative celebration of King Ashoka embracing Buddhism and also the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. It is the day of mass conversion to Buddhism. In the year 1956 on October 14, Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of our constitution converted to Buddhism along with thousands of his followers at the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. It was the occasion of Vijayadashami on this day. So every festival of Dussehra is also celebrated as Ashoka Vijayadashami. On this auspicious occasion, people are sharing Dhammachakara Pravartan images, Dr Br Ambedkar quotes and photos on social media remembering this big day in Buddhist history. #AshokaVijayadashami is trending on Twitter as people celebrate this big day along sending Dussehra Shubheccha to everyone online.

Ashoka Vijayadashami is a very important occassion for the followers of Ambedkarite Buddhism. On this day King Ashoka is said to have embraced Buddishm which is why people celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. People usually gather in thousands at the Deekshabhoomi to pay their respects on this day. But because of the Coronavirus pandemic has cancelled mass gatherings ahave been cancelled. The organising committee at Deekshabhoomi noted that all events of Ashoka Vijayadashami 2020 had been cancelled on October 25 . They urged people to pay respect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and offer Buddha Vandana from home. So people are celebrating it online with quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar and Dhammachakra Pravartan Divas 2020 messages with photos.

The day on which Emperor Samrat Ashoka was initiated into Buddhism is celebrated as #AshokaVijayadashami On the same day, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi with millions of followers. Happy Ashok Vijayadashami to all💐🇪🇺☸️#AshokVijayadashami — Pratiksha Bhaware☯️ (@BhavrePratiksha) October 24, 2020

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is a day to praise the Buddhist change of Mahamanav Babasaheb Dr. B.R.Ambdkar and roughly 600,000 followers on 14 October1956 at Deekshabhoomi,Nagpur in India.Dr. Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism is deeply significant for millions of people in India pic.twitter.com/Hm7n3j33my — Datta jumde (@dj10188) October 25, 2020

There are more such wishes and messages along with greetings of Dussehra being shared online today. Sending images, messages and greetings to everyone via social media is a nice way of celebrating the festival virtually. LatestLY wishes everyone Happy Ashoka Vijayadashami and Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

