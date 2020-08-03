People are not in the mood to get over "Dil Bechara" any time soon. Especially the soulful music of the song has made a special place in the hearts of fans. Many fans are even coming up with amazing covers just like this recent video of a mother-daughter duo is singing a soulful cover of ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’. This song from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, "Dil Bechara" and is going viral all over social media. Shared by the Instagram user, @/Pineapple Raita known for "carmonising" rather than "harmonising" shared the video where she sang the cover song together with her mother. In the background, you can even hear a tune that is playing. Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

The video was shared with the caption, “Quick cover alert- Khulke Jeene Ka. The moment we heard this song we thought of posting our rendition of it! Here’s our ‘Carmonised’ version of ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ from ‘Dil Bechara.” Along with this, a small message was also given as a tribute to the late actor. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s work will forever be appreciated and a beautiful soul like him will always be remembered.” Watch video:

The video has received over 6,535 views and people are showering love in the comments section. The song was originally sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati and composed by AR Rahman. "I loved it, mam, u both r really... amazingly, beautifully sung...Sushant Sir bhi bohot Khushi honge sunkar....& Thank you, thank you, thank you sooooo much for doing this", a commenter wrote. "Superb rendition ma'am.. Both were amazing.. My daily routine listening this song n this tym this version will.. thank you so much", wrote another fan. "You have such a light and melodious voice hina.. Absolutely flawless" complimented another Instagram user.

