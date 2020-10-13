The Presidential election is running in full swing in the United States of America. The US President, Donald Trump, who is back at campaign rallies after being tested negative for COVID-19 is battling against Democratic Party candidate Joe Bidden. While the campaign is on, Trump was spotted awkwardly dancing to Village People’s classic song YMCA at a huge gathering in Florida. It seems like he was celebrating his COVID-19 test result that was negative, maskless and awkward moves at the huge rally. According to reports he claimed that he was immune to the virus and “felt powerful” in front of the crowd. The viral video is already a hit on social media, and internet cannot unsee it.

The video came less than two weeks after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife, Melania Trump. The video going viral on social media is from Trump’s rally on September 12. It was his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic. The 74-year-old was keen to show his supporters he was back full health last night as danced to the lyrics of the Village People’s hit song YMCA.

Watch Video of Trump Dancing:

Keeping all the jokes aside, President Trump was not wearing any mask. People on the crowd were not wearing a mask or even following social distancing, which is concerning. The country has more than 7 million cases, and thousands of people died because of COVID-19.

