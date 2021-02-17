Cheetahs Sleep With Priest Every Night at Rajasthan's Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple? Here’s the Truth Behind the Old Video Going Viral With False Claim on the Internet

While social media is a fun place to be in, there are many videos, posts and photos that continue to surface with false claims. With little or no background check, internet users believe in such claims, and that’s how begins the spread of incorrect information, which at times, go beyond our control. Recently, an old video has increasingly gone viral on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook. The clip shows a pack of cheetah, cuddling a man and sleeping with him in ease. The claim is false. Many social media users believe that the video is from a temple in Rajasthan, and the animals are sleeping with the ‘pujari’ (priest) of the temple. The clip is making rounds with the claim that cheetahs sleep with the priest every night at Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple. Here’s the truth you should know about the viral video!

The video going viral shows cheetahs, approaching to a man, who was sleeping. The animals cuddle and sleep next to him. That’s impressive, right? But who is the man? According to the viral claim, the video is from Pipleshwar Mahadev, a Hindu temple in Mochhal, Rajasthan. Social media users claim that the man in the viral video is a priest, and every night the animals cuddle and sleep beside him. Viral Post Asking People to Download App From Google Play Store For Checking Oxygen Level by Clicking on Link Provided in The Message is Fraud.

“There is a village in Sirohi. Where is the temple of Peepaleshwar Mahadev. Here the Cheetah family stays near the priest at night. When the Government Wildlife Department came to know of this, they installed CCTV cameras there. You see, this beautiful scene,” reads of the tweets, (after translation). Video of Dragon-like Creature Disappearing in Sky is NOT 'Coronavirus Leaving China', Here's The Truth About Viral Clip.

Here's the Video:

#राजस्थान में एक गांव है, सिरोही। जहां पीपलेश्वर महादेव का मंदिर है। यहां पर रात को पुजारी के पास आकर चीता परिवार रहता है। सरकारी वाइल्ड लाइफ डिपार्टमेंट को जब यह पता लगा तो उन्होंने वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए। आप देखिए, यह खूबसूरत दृश्य।👆👌 pic.twitter.com/84muazSAhI — Rajesh goel (@RKGoel09435594) February 16, 2021

While the video is real, it is not from Rajasthan, and the man in the clip is no priest, but a South African-based animal advocate, Dolph C Volker. He shared the video on his YouTube channel in 2015. According to the video description, the cheetahs in the clip were bred and born at Cheetah Experience, a South Africa based cheetah breeding centre. He explained how the animals are just like house cats when it comes to preference to sleep—a warm bed instead of a cold floor.

Here's the Original Video:

Hence, the ongoing claim that the video is from Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan is false. Now that you know the truth, go ahead and share it with others, and fascinate everyone a little with cheetahs' affectionate behaviour towards humans.

Fact check

Claim : Cheetas sleep with the priest of Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan, every night. Conclusion : The video is not from Rajasthan but a South Africa based cheetah breeding centre. The man in the clip is an animal advocate and it was on 2015 when the video was first shared online. Full of Trash Clean

