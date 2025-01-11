Looking to play for pride, Sri Lanka finally came to the party and denied hosts New Zealand an ODI clean sweep, and clinched the third and final match by 140 runs. Sri Lanka showcased an all-rounder performance, with Patthum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Janith Liyanage starring with the bat, while Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga rocked the Kiwi line-up with the ball. For, New Zealand, only Mark Chapman displayed resistance slamming a hard-fought 81. However, New Zealand claimed the ODI series 2-1. Matt Henry Becomes Second-Fastest New Zealand Bowler To Claim 150 ODI Wickets, Reaches Landmark During NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25.

Sri Lanka Win 3rd ODI By 140 Runs

Sri Lanka avoid ODI series whitewash with a big win in the final match against New Zealand 📝 #NZvSL :https://t.co/Lj17Af7qzE pic.twitter.com/f5fElgX894 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)