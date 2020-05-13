Ladakh Union Territory Twitter Handle Name Changed to Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T)? PIB Debunks Fake Claims, Here’s the Truth

Ladakh Union Territory Twitter Handle Name Changed to Gilgit-Baltistan (Photo Credits: Twitter | @PIBIndia)

New Delhi, May 13: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, fake news on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp among others have witnessed a surge, triggering panic among people. Ever since the first lockdown was announced in India on March 24, social media platforms are flooded with fake news and rumours. In a latest such case, several users on micro-logging site Twitter have been circulating fake information that the Twitter name of Union Territory of Ladakhhas been changed to Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T).

The claim states that a twitter handle @GB_Ladakh_India is the official account of "Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh, UT, India". Subsequently, a clarification was issued by the government saying that the information was fake and that the Twitter handle was fake. A fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the the Twitter handle - @GB_Ladakh_India was fake. It stated that the Union Territory of Ladakh has only 2 official Twitter handles which is @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4. Jammu & Kashmir Students in Delhi Told to Arrange Buses by Themselves to Return Home? PIB Fact Check Finds News to be Fake.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

Claim: A twitter handle @GB_Ladakh_India claims to be official account of "Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh, UT, India"#PIBFactCheck: It is a #Fake handle. Union Territory of Ladakh has only 2 official Twitter handles ie @DIPR_Leh & @InformationDep4. Follow them for official updates pic.twitter.com/sKzK6xvpIC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 13, 2020

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as "Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad" in its weather forecast updates. Reports inform that the change in name is reflecting on the official website of IMD. Muzaffarabad is "capital" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while Gilgit-Baltistan is also under illegal Pakistani occupation.

