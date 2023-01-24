Odisha College Asked Girl Students To Get ‘At Least One Boyfriend’ Before Valentine’s Day 2023? Here’s a Fact Check of Fake Notice Going Viral in Name of SVM Autonomous College

Mumbai, January 24: With Valentines Day hardly a month away, a bizarre notice asking girl students to get their boyfriends in order to attend college has gone viral on social media. The notice was issued by SVM Autonomous College in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur. The official notice, which has now been shared widely on social media has asked students to get a boyfriend by February 14.

Surprisingly, the notice was issued by the principal of the college who asked girl students to get at least one boyfriend before Valentine's Day 2023. "It is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by 14th February. This has been done for security purpose. Single girls will not be allowed to enter into college premises," the notice read. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

The notice also said that "single girls will have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love". While the bizarre notice has gone viral, reports suggest that the order is fake and no such order was issued by the SVM Autonomous College. The photoshopped picture which has now gone viral does not have college address or any contact number mentioned on the letterhead.

Speaking about the notice, Rashmita Behera, a student of the college said, "We have all seen the viral notice. This does not seem real. Some bad elements have made a fake notice viral. This has maligned the name of our college. Our Principal is a good man and we don’t think he would have done such a thing," reports India.com. After the incident of the viral notice came to light, Bijay Patra, principal of SVM Autonomous College lodged an FIR in connection with the matter. Did PM Narendra Modi Shave His Head, Beard and Mustache After Performing Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben Modi? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral 'Mundan' Photo.

Patra also denied issuing any such notice to the students. "The notice is not issued by me. The letterhead on which the viral notice has been printed is fake. It neither has the contact number of the college, nor the name in the correct order," Patra said while issuing clarification. In 2021, a similar notice issued by a college in Agra and and SRM University in Chennai had went viral.

Fact check

Claim : SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur asked girl students to get at least one boyfriend by Febryary 14 Conclusion : The notice going viral under SVM Autonomous College\'s name is fake Full of Trash Clean

