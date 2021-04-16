Remdesivir Being Sold for Rs 899 at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra? WhatsApp Message Going Viral Is Fake, Know Truth Behind the Forward Message

New Delhi, April 16: At a time when India is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news related to coronavirus and its treatment is spreading like wildfire, creating panic among the masses. One such viral WhatsApp message claims that people can now get Remdesivir, the anti-viral COVID-19 drug, at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra for just Rs 899 as against Rs 4,000 charged by medical shops. According to a report by Bhaskar.com, the fake message that is being widely circulated on WhatsApp claims that Remdesivir can be purchased directly from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which is there in almost every city in India.

The misleading WhatsApp message claims that Remdesivir can be purchased by people after showing several documents including the patient's Aadhaar Card, COVID-19 positive report, original doctors prescription, and the Aadhaar card of the person purchasing the anti-viral COVID-19 drug. After the WhatsApp message went viral on social media, a fact check was conducted on the same to ascertain the truth behind the viral message. Remdesivir Black Marketing in Madhya Pradesh: Three Arrested in Indore For Selling Anti-Viral COVID-19 Drug in Black Market.

A close look at the list of medicines mentioned on the website of Prime Minister Jan Aushadhi Kendra, has no mention of Remdesivir at its outlets. The drug did not feature in their rate list.

Check the tweet by PTI:

Remdesivir only for hospitalised patients on oxygen; not to be used in home setting, nor is it to be procured from chemist shops: Govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2021

According to a tweet by PTI, the government has issued an order saying that Remdesivir is only for hospitalised patients on oxygen and not to be used in a home setting, nor is it to be procured from chemist shops.

