XXX website OnlyFans has another celeb duo joining in grabbing headlines around the world. DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are launching a joint OnlyFans page leaving fans thrilled. Khaled announced the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing a video of the pair hanging out and playing basketball. "@fatjoe and I are officially bringing THE LIGHT to @onlyfans,” the DJ/producer wrote in the caption, adding that he and Joe need a “legendary rematch." According to reports on their OnlyFans, the duo will post motivational and inspirational talks, and guide fans to "the light". Khaled and Joe will also share glimpses of their personal lives and you'll get to see the pair play basketball and hang in the studio!

Khaled said in a statement: “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light. We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans".

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Make a Joint OnlyFans Account! See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Celebs That Have Joined OnlyFans

OnlyFans has existed ever since 2016 BUT ever only recently the XXX website received so much fame. Minting amid pandemic, companies like XXX Website OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon had a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. The XXX site is majorly known as a platform for sex workers to share adult-only content with their fans, is seeing so many celebs trying it out. Many sex workers have been dependent on sites like OnlyFans amid the pandemic to safely maintain their livelihood. Fans pay a monthly subscription fee between $4.99 and $49.99 in order to access adult content including videos and photos from their favourite adult entertainers. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, Mia Khalifa, Amber Rose, Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga, Pornhub Director Bella Thorne’s Sister Kail, XXX star Renee Gracie amongst others are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Recently, even OnlyFans Queen Mia Khalifa had announced that she was joining OnlyFans BUT for a good cause. She has raised $160,000 aka 11737016.16 INR for a charity! None would have thought that in such a small duration, she'll manage to raise so much money for charity via the XXX website that is famous for selling nudes. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

The XXX website received a lot of flak because of the Bella Thorne controversy after sex workers on OnlyFans were furious with her massive debut on the platform. They linked OnlyFans' decision of changing its payment policies--that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user-- with her debut. Bella Thorne was being blamed left, right and centre because the XXX workers believed the changes only came in after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

However, if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans is than you should know that OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like XXX star Renee Gracie celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

