From Easter Bunny in Ontario to Firearms in US, Here's A List of Unexpected Items Declared 'Essential' Across Countries During Lockdown

World countries have declared coronavirus lockdown confining people to their homes. While people are staying at homes to curb the spread of the disease, many places have experienced lack of various items. To tackle the situation, political leaders, mayors and authorities have declared various things as essential services to ensure people do not face shortage during the quarantine. While food, transportation and medical requirements are generally considered as essential services, some governments declared certain unexpected items in the list of essential services. Some of it include firearms which have been deemed important in the United States. Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared Easter bunnies as an essential service. Here is a list of unexpected thing which was declared as essential services in various countries during coronavirus lockdown. Indian Railways Delivers Camel Milk for Autistic Child in Mumbai After Mother’s Request Tweet Goes Viral.

Firearms

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the US released guidance on essential and critical businesses during the coronavirus pandemic in which firearms and ammunition retailers were designated an "essential service". Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, identified "firearm and ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges" as critical infrastructure in the updated "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce" advisory, which was issued last month. According to which building, selling, importing, and distributing guns along with shooting ranges are now listed as critical infrastructure.

Easter Bunny

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had added the Easter Bunny to the list of essential workers in the province. The decision came after Toronto Mayor John Tory told media before Ford made the declaration that he hoped the Easter Bunny would be deemed essential. Ford issued a formal declaration saying, "I hereby confirm that the Easter Bunny is an essential service provider authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and related treats to the children of Ontario." However, teh order prohibits the Easter Bunny from delivering treats in "parks, playgrounds and all other outdoor recreational amenities." The declaration was made under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) resumed its live televised shows on Monday at its facility in Orlando without fans. WWE has been declared as an "essential" service in Florida permitting the pro-wrestling company to continue live TV broadcasts from its Orlando training facility. The order says "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience" are exempt from a stay-at-home order as long as "the location is closed to the general public."

Wine

Winemaking has been officially classed as an essential service in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Minister for Agriculture, David Littleproud, has confirmed with Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) that along with all agricultural industries, the wine sector has been classed as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, AGW's chief executive, Tony Battaglene said, "The Minister has been regularly meeting with the agriculture industries by telephone. Our most recent hook-up was where he made it very clear that the agriculture industries, including wine were classed as essential."

These have been some of the essential service, which surprised people. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press conference said that jigsaw puzzles are essential items giving the public permission to leave home to buy them, during COVID-19 lockdown. Taking a cheeky jab at the comment, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a customised jigsaw puzzle to his office with a message to help him piece together suggesting the best way to avoid future pandemics. The 500-piece puzzle has a bat, a pangolin, a pig, a cow, a chicken, and a civet holding a sign with the name of a disease that passed from that species to humans. It includes names of diseases from SARS, Ebola to avian and swine flu; the puzzle also suggests people to go vegan to avoid such diseases. The tagline proclaims, 'Enough Is Enough – Leave Us Alone'. We hope you stay safe and healthy and home during this tough time.