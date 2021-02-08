A Twitter user spotted something that left everyone baffled. The Jungle Book looked a lot similar to Winnie The Pooh. That rightfully confused the user because the video shared traces the actions of the characters which are absolutely identical. That triggered a conversation on how Disney has been tricking its viewers by using recycled scenes. It also turns out that The Jungle Book and Winnie The Pooh aren't the only ones on this list. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Trailer Of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan’s Show Premieres During Super Bowl 2021, To Debut On Disney+ From March 19 (Watch Video)

A video resurfaced around this discussion on the same Tweet thread which explained in implicit details why and how Disney manages to use stock footages from the many animated features that it has made to date It includes names like Snowhite And The Seven Dwarves, Frozen, Dumbo, Toy Story and many more. In fact, they introduced Rapunzel in Frozen and we had no clue.

First of all, check out the Twitter conversation:

I’m so confused right now. 😳😬🤯 pic.twitter.com/gnAExj9bin — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 6, 2021

Here's a video explaining all such incidences...

Right now if you feel, your childhood was a bunch of lies, a veteran animator tries to reason the move by saying it was done perhaps to save money and time. However, it didn't achieve either because looking for such old footage was an ordeal in itself.

