German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Handshake Refused by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer Over Coronavirus Fear (Watch Video)

Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer did not shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amidst growing concerns of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Horst did not shake hands with Merkel and seems to have politely refused by acknowledging her presence and smiling. The number of Coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 157 and Berlin reported its first infection. In a video going viral on social media platforms, Merkel reached out to greet Horst Seehofer at a meeting on migration in Berlin, but he smiled and did not offer his hands. Merkel can be seen smiling back taking Horst's decision in the best spirit. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, health experts have recommended avoiding handshakes to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. There are now 157 confirmed cases in German, the Robert Koch Institute disease control agency said on Monday. Lothar Weiler of the Robert Koch Institute said that the alert level has been raised from 'low to moderate' to 'moderate'. Seehofer had told German media yesterday that he had stopped shaking people's hands, adding that he hoped a vaccine would be found within months. In the recent past, Merkel and Seehofer had differences of opinions with the interior minister hard line on refugees while Merkel opened Germany's doors in 2015.

Coronavirus has spread to 10 of Germany's 16 states with more than half of the confirmed cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. Most populous state in the country North Rhine-Westphalia has emerged as a hotspot after an infected couple attended carnival celebrations there infecting many. Germany has called off a number of major gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.