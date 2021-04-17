It is Husband Appreciation Day 2021 today! The day is observed on the third Saturday in April and as the name suggests is dedicated to the husbands aka partners-in-crime of our lives. The day is also known as National Husband Day or World Husband Day and this lesser-known holiday dedicated to husbands for adding more happiness to the lives of women and the rest of the family in big and subtle ways every day of the year. However, if you are a wife, you know that you are not JUST going to simply say thank you to him for being the best version of yourself and fulfilling their duties as a husband. The husband-wife relationships also see healthy banter, leg-pulling and some inside jokes as well!

So while you might want to send your husband a cheesy message today, you know very well that he will enjoy the fun, real and relatable side of you more than the one that sends across formal messages! So we have for you some of the funniest Husband Appreciation Day 2021 funny memes and jokes that will help you say thank you to him in your own special, non-cheesy way! So here you go, Husband Appreciation Day 2021 hilarious memes and jokes to celebrate the day with your partner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vieira | Witty Otter (@wittyotter)

You've Been There

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married Memes (@marriedmemes)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married Memes (@marriedmemes)

*Devilious Laugh*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married Memes (@marriedmemes)

Today You Are Forgiven!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F.R.I.E.N.D.S (@friends_show_insta)

Thank You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married Memes (@marriedmemes)

Well, apart from Husband Appreciation Day, other related days of the year to look out for to celebrate our partners are National Spouses Day on January 26, and Wife Appreciation Day on September 19.

