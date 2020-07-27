Last month, the Indian government banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese applications to protect data and privacy of the people. Following the government’s order, the apps were taken down from the Google Play Store app. Now, almost a month later, the authorities once again banned a few more Chinese apps. Total of 47 applications is now banned. These apps are reportedly those who are operating as clones of the previously banned apps. The official list of the particular Chinese apps banned is yet to be announced. However, it is anticipated that the online gaming platform PUBG could be one of the apps. As the information hit the headlines, netizens have flood Twitter with funny memes and jokes, with PUBG players remaining hopeful. While some celebrate the government’s decisions, others are poking fun at the users of the apps, the list of which is expected soon.

After the government banned 59 Chinese apps last month, the move was appreciated significantly. Now more Chinese owned apps seem to be under the scanner. According to reports authorities are undergoing through as many as 275 more apps for potential user privacy violations and national security threats. The decision to ban the 47 Chinese apps was taken after a security review by the Minister of Telecom. Media reports speculate that the latest list of apps under the scanner includes the incredibly popular game PUBG Mobile, eCommerce platform Ali Express and another game, Ludo World. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

While the government is yet to share the official list of Chinese apps to be banned next, people already began to flood social media with funny memes and jokes, preparing to bid farewell to the apps. And PUBG users are mourning already!

Check Tweets:

Today news update. After banning 59 Chinese apps, India banned more 47 Chinese apps today that were clones of that banned apps. Every Indian to Indian govt : pic.twitter.com/0F0tkqpesX — CAclubhere (@caclubhere) July 27, 2020

Govt of India has banned 59 Chinese apps in June. Now it has banned another 47 apps which were the clones of those 59 apps. What were developers of 47 apps were thinking while making the clones : pic.twitter.com/YVG0pNOxwK — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned After ban on 59 Chinese apps, 275 more apps including PUBG on security agency radar Le tiktok users rn : pic.twitter.com/mALr0c0Pct — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) July 27, 2020

PUBG on Radar!

India bans 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps ... now other 257 apps including "PUBG" on radar. pic.twitter.com/D6UVecgT1F — Ketan Kulshrestha (@travellerkdeals) July 27, 2020

PUBG Gamers RN!

After banning 59 Chinese app including #PUBGMOBILE Situation of every PUBG player right now-#chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/Vor8iwUHdl — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) July 27, 2020

47 more app banned by government after banning 59 chinese apps. 250 more chinsese apps are to be examined it includes #pubg also #chineseappbanned Pubg players to government :- pic.twitter.com/F5kGOC3GB7 — Sumit (@SumitMi02880332) July 27, 2020

Fingers Crossed!

#chineseappbanned After 59 Chinese app banned, now 47 more app banned by government..... Le #PUBG players checking the list ..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1XuyHoZIUu — Keshav Singh 🇮🇳 (@keshavsingh5606) July 27, 2020

#Chineseappbanned After 59 chinese app..indian govt. Banned 47 more chinese app. Chinese to Indian govt* pic.twitter.com/96eWVfiu6T — A R⚡h😎 (@A_FlirTy_bOy) July 27, 2020

A Relief to Indian Parents!

After banning 59 Chinese apps now government has banned PUBG in India : Indian Parents Rn :#Chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/Uyib9FE95s — 𝑀𝓇 𝑀𝑒𝓂𝑒𝓇 🎗 (@silver_shades7) July 27, 2020

The earlier ban was imposed on applications including TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, WeChat, among others. It is to be noted here that the official list of the Chinese applications to be banned is yet to be released. The India government is currently reviewing the apps, and those posing any thread could be banned, as claimed by several media outlets.

