Japan, April 27: An Indian techie left his job at Infosys and took up brinjal farming in Japan. Venkatasamy Vignesh, who used to earn Rs 40,000 at Infosys, now makes double the amount from farming in Japan.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, Vignesh has always been interested in agriculture and the pandemic-induced lockdown gave him a chance to reconnect with his passion when he began to tend to his family’s farms in Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand Couple Quit Corporate Jobs, Turn Model Farmers, Pioneer App-Based Irrigation.

When the COVID-19 lockdown happened, the 27-year-old decided to quit his job at Infosys and take up full time farming. However, initially his parents were unhappy with his decision as it meant letting to stable source of income. Job Alert: Swiggy Partners Apna To Create 10,000 Jobs in India for Instamart in 2023.

However, Vignesh soon enrolled himself in the Chennai-based Nihon Edutech which works in collaboration with the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry to provide skilled training in Japanese language and culture, and also help in placing students in jobs.

Six months after his enrollment, Vignesh landed a job in Japan as an agricultural worker at a brinjal farm. He now earns around Rs 80,000 while in Infosys, he was getting a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

Vignesh lives in the company quarters for free. However, he does have to take care of his food requirements.

The techie-turned agri worker also said his family is now happy with his decision since he is earning more than what he was before. He added that they are also proud of him because he intends to come back to India and share his experiences with them.

Vignesh intends to return to India with his learnings and teach innovative farming techniques that he has been learning at his job in Japan.

