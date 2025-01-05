Mumbai, January 5: Jagdeep Singh, the founder and former CEO of QuantumScape, has made headlines globally as the highest-paid employee in the world. With an extraordinary annual salary of INR 17,500 crore, Singh's earnings have set a new benchmark in the business world. This salary figure has created a buzz; hence, let us know how much Mr Singh makes per day.

Jagdeep Singh, the former CEO and founder of QuantumScape, has been a key figure in advancing electric vehicle (EV) battery technology. His journey began with a strong educational foundation, earning a BTech from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of California.

Singh founded QuantumScape in 2010, aiming to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) battery technology. The company focuses on solid-state batteries, a major innovation that promises better energy efficiency and faster charging. Under Singh's leadership, QuantumScape gained attention and investment from major players like Volkswagen and Bill Gates, positioning the company at the forefront of the EV industry.

How Much Does Earns Per Day

Jagdeep Singh’s annual salary of INR 17,500 crore translates to an impressive INR 48 crore per day, setting a new record for the highest-paid employee globally. This remarkable income highlights his significant contribution to the electric vehicle battery industry and the immense value placed on his innovative work.

About Quantumscape Company

QuantumScape has gained significant attention, securing investments from Bill Gates and Volkswagen. The company specializes in next-generation solid-state batteries, which could transform electric vehicle performance. Under Jagdeep Singh’s leadership, QuantumScape has become a leader in the field, with Singh’s salary package, including stock options worth $2.3 billion, reflecting his pivotal role in the company’s success.

