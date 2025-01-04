Dr. Jeewan Singh Titiyal, the renowned ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee, officially retired from AIIMS in Delhi after years of exceptional service. A video of his emotional farewell has gone viral, capturing a deeply moving moment as his colleagues bid him farewell. In the video, Dr Titiyal walks through a corridor lined with clapping colleagues as he exchanges emotional hugs. Tears filled his eyes, reflecting the deep bonds formed over years of service and the impact of his work on the medical community. The touching moment captures the profound respect and admiration he earned throughout his career. AIIMS Delhi Investing Over INR 300 Crore in Developing Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence: Director Dr M Srinivas.

Padma Shri Awardee Doctor Jeewan Singh Titiyal Retires After 46 Years of Services

