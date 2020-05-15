Jeff Bezos Could Become World’s First Trillionaire by 2026? How Many Zeroes Are in 1 Trillion, Question Twitterati via Funny Memes and Jokes!

Jeff Bezos (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Are you all aware that according to a latest study, Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire? Yes, take your time to gulp the news in, before we move to further details. The 56-year-old’s current net worth is $142.8 billion, according to Forces, making him the richest man in the world. He is nearly $40 billion ahead of Bill Gates at no. 2. Now according to a study, Bezos’ wealth could explode even further in the coming years. After the news broke, people on Twitter were sent in shock. It turns out not everyone is thrilled with the prospect of the Amazon founder reaching yet another mark. Not to mention, the number of zeros in a trillion is also quite unclear to many. While we struggle to survive in the era of coronavirus, Bezos’ expectant success has led people making memes and jokes, as they continue their struggle to know the number of zeros in a trillion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Buys New Apartment for $16 Million in New York.

The world already has trillion-dollar companies. And now we are not very far to have our first trillionaire. A study published on the website, Comparisun, a company which allows small to medium-sized firms to compare different business products, predicts that the world’s first trillionaire will likely be Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The projection reveals that he could reach the trillionaire status by 2026. The company’s projection is based on taking the average percentage of yearly growth over the past five years and applying it to future years. Amazon App Displays Letter From Jeff Bezos on His Plan to Invest $1 Billion in India And Create 'Additional 1 Million Jobs in Country by 2025'; Read Full Text.

The estimation has sparked anger on Twitter. Some were quick to note how many people are financially struggling during the pandemic. While others simply cannot get over the fact that they are still unsure about the number of zeros in a trillion, let alone the trillionaire status.

jeff bezos set to become the first trillionaire meanwhile 33 million americans just filed for unemployment forcing 27 million people off their health insurance pic.twitter.com/th273ANWWU — alexis isabel (@lexi4prez) May 13, 2020

Jeff Bezos is about to become the world’s first trillionaire while we’re about to enter a depression pic.twitter.com/901vsfmD5p — Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) May 14, 2020

Jezz Bezos on verge of becoming a #trillionaire $1,000,000,000,000 😱 — Abu Hasnath 🇧🇩 (@abuhasnath_10) May 14, 2020

1 00000000000. Bezos will become a #trillionaire this decade. We learn this in the midst of the global #corona pandemic as we head into a depression. #CapitalismKills Also, did you notice I missed a 0? I missed a 0. pic.twitter.com/osw60GzPyc — Kwasi (@Kwasi_on_Sports) May 14, 2020

When you hear that Jeff Bezos is a trillionaire, but you just lost your job, can't meet the rest of your family because borders are closed and have no idea when you'll be able to work again. Then you invoke the ghost of Robespierre.#JeffBezos #trillionaire #capitalism pic.twitter.com/oAGrqanwoR — The whalewatcher (@thewhalewatcher) May 14, 2020

My mind can’t even wrap around what it’s like to be a millionaire, let alone a #TRILLIONAIRE. #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/sFeTqXbNmN — TheGrappleGirl (@GrappleGirl) May 15, 2020

my phone can’t comprehend #trillionaire and neither can i pic.twitter.com/TwrswNIHi8 — Maria D (@mariad___) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, there have been public protests recently by Amazon employees over their safety as they continue to work during the pandemic. The company earlier this year reported having spent millions on safety measures including masks, hand sanitizer and additional hand-washing stations at warehouses.